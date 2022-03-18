Drought worsens, rain on the way

The latest drought monitor report reveals a change in Kern County.

The county now sits mostly in Extreme drought, level 3 out of 4.

Only a few areas near the southern and eastern border of the county remain in Severe, or level 2 drought.

This comes as little surprise.

Despite a nice rain earlier this month, February and January were both very, very dry.

The good news is we do have some rain on the horizon.

A storm system is still on track for this weekend, which will bring scattered showers to Kern County.

Showers look to start up late Saturday afternoon and last into Saturday night, with a few stray raindrops left over early Sunday.

We'll also see some snowflakes in the mountains with this storm, but at this point little snow accumulation is expected at pass level, and travel impacts are not likely.

In general, this won't be a very powerful storm.

Rain totals in Kern will range from a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch in the Valley and Mountains, with even less in the desert.

This system will also bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures across the county.