Watch
Weather

Actions

Drought worsens, temperatures climb

California's drought has expanded
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 21:52:08-04

The latest Drought Monitor shows bad, but unsurprising news.

The drought has worsened both in Kern County and in California as a whole.

All of Kern County is now in D3, or extreme drought.

60% of the state is now in extreme drought too, up from 41% last week.

Sadly, no relief is in sight.

We're transitioning to a hot, dry weather pattern.

A ridge of high pressure off the coast of Mexico is going to be strengthening, and sending our temperatures climbing.

Bakersfield already saw a big warm up Thursday, but our high of 77 is still below average for this time of year.

Much warmer weather comes this weekend, with highs around 90 expected in Bakersfield.

The Kern River Valley will be near 90 too, with 80s in the south mountains.

The warm spot will be in the Kern desert, where highs will be close to 100!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018