Early spring storm brings gusty winds, scattered showers to Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. On this final day of March, we end this month the same way we started it: tracking a storm system.

A strong winter-like storm system impacts northern and central California this week, so expect a cooler start to April.

Impacts closer to home will mainly be wind and scattered showers. Let's begin with wind.

Strong west winds will pick up Monday afternoon, with gusts as high as 50mph possible in the desert. Wind gusts as high as 30mph are possible in Bakersfield Monday afternoon.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes, and a wind advisory is active for the rest of the desert until Wednesday morning. With gusty winds, blowing dust and low visibility are possible, and tree damage or power outages could happen. Travel with caution if you are heading to the desert neighborhoods.

Now, when will the rain start? Scattered showers are likely to begin Monday night in the valley and mountains. Scattered showers linger into the day Tuesday with another push of showers into Tuesday night. Precipitation amounts could be between 0.1-0.25 inches in the valley, with slightly higher totals near the KRV.

A bit of snow is possible with this system, too, but it doesn't appear too strong. Snow levels are high, around 6,000', during the day Monday. By Monday night, snow levels drop to around 4,500'. Flurries are possible overnight Monday in Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Once this storm exits the region on Wednesday, conditions are set to calm in the latter part of the work week!

