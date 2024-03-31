EASTER FORECAST: Mild day with scattered showers in the evening

Happy Saturday, Kern County. The worst of the latest storm system passed through Kern on Friday night, but lingering showers will continue Saturday night and Sunday evening. Rain showers and potential thunderstorms are possible in the Valley overnight into early Sunday, and snow flakes could fall in the mountains. A winter storm warning is in effect through Sunday at 11:00 p.m., but snow accumulation is only expected for areas above 5,000 feet elevation. No major travel impacts are expected over the passes.

Easter Sunday looks to be fairly calm in Bakersfield with highs near 64 degrees. It will be partly cloudy throughout the day Sunday with scattered rain in the evening.

Mountain areas are expected to see temperatures in the mid-40s, and the Kern River Valley and Desert will see a mixture of 50s and 60s.

In the short term, the 7-day outlook shows warmer temperatures on the horizon. By Wednesday, Bakersfield could be near 80 degrees, and other areas of the county could see high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Stay safe and have a Happy Easter.



