Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Ending 2023 with rain chances and a cooldown

But Friday sneaks a little bit of warmth in
7 day 12-29-23
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 08:41:55-05

Happy Friday and almost 2024!

This weekend is gong to be a busy one, so buckle up.

Friday has the last bit of warmth in the forecast with above average temperatures.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 69°.

The Grapevine will be in the mid 50s.

The KRV is going to be hovering in the mid 60s.

And our deserts will reach low 60s today.

Saturday brings the cooldown but the rain chances start the night before!

Friday night into Saturday morning marks the first wave of moisture from these multiple systems heading our way.

In terms of rain totals, as of this morning Bakersfield is predicted to get around a quarter inch of rain.

Northern parts of the valley could get up to about a half inch of rain.

As for east of the valley- our deserts don’t look like they will be getting too much from this Friday system.

We will be forecasting throughout the New Year’s weekend, so tune into 23ABC for the latest and to figure out if your New Year’s Eve outfit needs an umbrella.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018