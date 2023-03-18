Excellent start to the weekend

We've enjoyed a nice St. Patrick's Day!

Bakersfield had a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable high of 69°, just shy of the seasonal average of 70°.

Saturday looks even nicer, too!

Skies will be sunny for most of the day, with high clouds drifting in in the afternoon.

Bakersfield's high is forecast to be 73°, boosted by downsloping winds into the Valley that should help keep haze away, too.

Sunday doesn't look quite as nice, though.

Light rain will be possible across Kern Sunday morning, with lingering showers and maybe a thunderstorm into the afternoon.

An additional round of showers is possible Monday, too.

Heavier rain will the arrive in Kern Tuesday and last into Wednesday, meaning we'll be watching for more rising water and flooding across Kern.\

As temperatures fall Tuesday night we may also see some mountain snow, including snow at pass level.

There's a lot to watch with the next storm, and we'll continue to update the forecast through the weekend.