Excessive heat and monsoonal moisture in Sunday's forecast

Yesterday in Bakersfield we saw 107°, just one degree lower than predicted.

And today, we are expecting similar temperatures for all of our valley communities.

Bakersfield projected to reach 109° today, while the Kern River Valley sees slightly lower numbers in nearing 104°.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 90s again, while our deserts will be scorching up to 110°.

We do have some monsoonal moisture heading into California, so we could potentially see some cloudy conditions for your Sunday.

Our air quality is back into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range, an improvement from yesterday.

As we looks ahead towards next week, we keep getting cooler and will potentially reach upper 90s by Friday.

That could mean the end of heatwave #2! Still, make sure to stay safe and stay hydrated throughout the entire week.

