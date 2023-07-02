Excessive Heat continues through Independence Day weekend

Yesterday, we reached 106° here in Bakersfield and we are set to get even hotter today.

Temps in the valley will hover around 109° today, with the Excessive Heat Warning still in effect for most of the day.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 90s today, while the Kern River Valley will be near 104°.

Our deserts will be the hottest, with Ridgecrest expected to reach 111°.

As always, if you want to beat the heat it’s cooler on the coast with Pismo Beach at 67° and foggy.

As we head towards Monday, the high pressure system that’s been keeping us hot will start to move eastward, giving us a slight break from the triple digits as we go into next week.

But still expect triple digits for the Fourth of July holiday.

