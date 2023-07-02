Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Excessive Heat continues through Independence Day weekend

Get ready for a hot Fourth of July!
7 DAY 7-2-23.
23ABC Weather
7 DAY 7-2-23.<br/>
7 DAY 7-2-23.
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 07:05:55-04

Yesterday, we reached 106° here in Bakersfield and we are set to get even hotter today.

Temps in the valley will hover around 109° today, with the Excessive Heat Warning still in effect for most of the day.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 90s today, while the Kern River Valley will be near 104°.

Our deserts will be the hottest, with Ridgecrest expected to reach 111°.

As always, if you want to beat the heat it’s cooler on the coast with Pismo Beach at 67° and foggy.

As we head towards Monday, the high pressure system that’s been keeping us hot will start to move eastward, giving us a slight break from the triple digits as we go into next week.

But still expect triple digits for the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018