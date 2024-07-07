Excessive heat warning and red flag warning in Kern

Saturday marks the new hottest day of 2024 so far in Bakersfield, reaching 112°. However, more similar temperatures are expected to continue through next week.

Expect little to no relief Saturday night, as lows drop as low as 76° in the mountains, but reach into the 80s throughout the rest of the county, up to 83° in the Valley.

Temperatures climb another degree in Bakersfield, with a high of 113° in the Valley on Sunday. The desert is even higher at 118°. Kern can see as low as 98° in the mountains.

Similar temperatures continue throughout next week, as Kern county has an excessive heat warning through next Saturday. This is due to an abnormally long heatwave with extreme heat affecting central California.

Due to the hot conditions, the air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone. It is recommended to limit any prolonged outdoor activity.

Additionally, the Kern mountain regions and Mojave desert slopes have a red flag warning until Monday morning. The red flag warning means an increased fire risk in these areas. This is due to very dry conditions, gusty winds, and excessive heat.

Throughout next week, temperatures in the Valley stay above 100°, with most days reaching 110° or higher.

For the mountains, both Frazier Park and Tehachapi stay within the 90’s next week, while Tehachapi is expected to be in the triple digits.

Stay hydrated and have a safe, hot weekend.

