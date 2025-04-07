Expecting gusty winds in east Kern to start the work week

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, we have a minor change in our weather pattern early this week.

A weak storm system is passing through the very northern part of California and southern Oregon, and that disturbance up north is throwing Kern County's conditions off just a tad.

Clouds built in overnight, and through the day, expect to feel more wind in the mountains and desert. A wind advisory is in effect along the Mojave Desert Slopes from 2pm Monday through 11pm Tuesday. Sustained west winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible during this advisory period.

Afternoon temperatures will still be nice for Monday and Tuesday, only slightly below what we felt on Sunday. High 70s to low-80s are expected in and around Bakersfield. Our coolest spots will be in the 60s for the mountain towns.

Dry, warm weather takes hold once again Wednesday through the end of the week as more high pressure builds in. Upper 80s are expected in Bakersfield by Thursday and Friday.

