Extended break from triple digit heat

We're looking at a long break from triple digit heat!

Bakersfield is forecast to stay just below 100° on Friday.

By Father's day temperatures in the Valley will be down into the lower 90s ,and mountain areas will be as the 70s!

Temperatures look to be even cooler Monday, with Valley areas falling into the 80s, and mountain areas down into the 60s.

The one thing we have to watch out for over the next several days is strong winds.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Mojave Desert slopes Friday evening through Saturday morning, and a High Wind Watch will be in effect Saturday evening through Tuesday morning.

This means several days of winds gusting over 50 miles per hour.

These gust winds can impact travel for high profile vehicles, as well as drive up fire danger.

