Fair wraps up with cool weather, maybe some rain

The last weekend of the Kern County Fair features the first rain chance of the fall.

An upper level trough will settle in over the west coast on Saturday, bring with it unsettled weather.

Scattered rain showers will move through Kern on Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain, and rain amounts will be light, so it's definitely not going to be washout.

Still, account for a 30 to 40 percent rain chance in your Saturday plans.

That rain chance drops down to about 10 percent by Sunday.

Temperatures will be dropping sharply this weekend, too.

Highs in the Valley will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Mountain areas will be all the way down into the 50s and 60s!

This will be our first true fall weather pattern of the season, so if you're a fan of fall, enjoy!

If you're not ready to let go of summer, don't worry, highs will be back near 90° in Bakersfield by next week.

