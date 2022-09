BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a warm but gorgeous day ahead with temperatures still below our seasonal norm.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 89 degrees.

Our numbers jump up tomorrow into the 90's.

This area of High Pressure moving in and will be here well into next week.

Bringing triple digit highs for some Southern California areas are expected.

Today enjoy clear skies, light winds and low humidity.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated everyone.