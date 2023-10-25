Fall weather staying put

After a chilly day in the 60s Monday, temperatures have jumped up quite a bit on Tuesday.

But even with the big increase, it's still really comfortable across Kern County.

Bakersfield made it up to 77°.

The warmest spots in the desert were in the lower 80s, and mountain areas made it into the 60s.

Temperatures will hardly change at all on Wednesday.

We will start to see some strong winds in Eastern Kern on Wednesday.

That's ahead of our next cooldown, which will take Valley highs back down into the 70s by Friday.

