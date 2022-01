If you're tired of hearing about hazy afternoons and foggy mornings, maybe skip this article.

High pressure is building back into Kern County, which means that familiar pattern is back again.

For the next few days we'll start out with patchy dense fog, and clear out to nice, warm sun by the afternoon.

We'll see the haze for a while too, and restrictions on burning remain in place.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days.