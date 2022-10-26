Few changes for Wednesday

Our beautiful week continues!

In the Valley, that's not going to change any time soon.

Through Halloween temperatures will remain comfortable, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Our mountain and desert communities won't be be quite as nice, though.

Temperatures will stay comfortable, but winds are set to pick up.

A weak trough will slide to our east Wednesday, bringing gusts between 35 and 45 miles per hour to those areas.

The increase in wind may actually help our overnight temperatures.

Monday nights calm conditions allowed some areas in Kern County to fall near freezing, and temperatures should run a bit warmer Tuesday night.

Looking long term, we are monitoring a potential pattern change.

There are some positive signs of a rain chance mid to late next week, in what would be our first storm system of the season.

It's still too far out to expect rain, but we'll continue to monitor the system as it draws closer.