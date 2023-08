We're tracking some big changes in our weather this week.

You've probably already noticed some cloud cover, that's as some monsoonal moisture surges our way.

That will keep skies somewhat cloudy through Tuesday, and also bring some minor rain chances through that same time.

The bigger change will be in our temperatures.

Bakersfield broke 100° on Monday, but will fall into the lower 90s by the end of the week!

Enjoy this break from the heat!