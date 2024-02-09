Watch Now
Finally a break from the rain 

Just in time for the big game!
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 08:55:06-05

TGIF Kern County, and thank goodness we are getting a break from the rain.

We had seven days in a row of rain, and now skies should clear for this weekend.

We do have some potential for fog this morning in the valley, but that should clear up around 10 a.m.

As for the temperatures, we should be in the mid to low 50s for the valley today, with Bakersfield projected to reach 53°.

Our Grapevine communities staying cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 40s today.

Our deserts will reach the low 50s and upper 40s.

The upper level low pressure system that was keeping us cool is moving east today, meaning a warm up is on the way this weekend.

Bakersfield should be dipping into the 60s just in time for the big game on Sunday.

