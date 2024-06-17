Fire danger drops Tuesday

Red Flag Warnings have been issued across much of the state on Monday.

This is due to gusty winds driving up fire danger.

Thankfully, winds will be lighter Tuesday.

Both the Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning for Kern will be expired by Tuesday morning.

We don't have much to worry about in general for Tuesday.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s in the Valley, with low to mid 90s in the desert, mid 80s in the Kern River Valley, and mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

We are keeping an eye on some warmer weather in the long term, though.

Highs in the Valley are likely to return to the triple digits by the weekend.

