First full week of May brings warm temps back to Kern

Happy Monday, Kern County. After a cooler weekend with passing showers, Monday brings calmer weather for most of the county. Skies are set to clear into the day, and temperatures warm back up.

The last bit of the weekend storm could bring some minor rain chances to the mountain and desert neighborhoods into the afternoon. As the unsettled weather fully exits the region, light showers could develop in those areas.

Winds will be breezy in the mountains and desert, too, but we have no active wind alerts for Monday.

By the end of the week, temperatures are expected to jump back up into the 90s here in Bakersfield, and everyone will be much warmer by Thursday and Friday.

