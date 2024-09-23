First week of fall brings hot weather to Kern County

Happy Monday, Kern County. It's the first week of fall, but pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters will have to wait. We're tracking a warming trend this week with hot, dry conditions county-wide. An area of high pressure brings temperatures in Bakersfield nearly 10 degrees above average for your Monday. Here are the forecasted high temperatures for Kern County.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 97 degrees by late afternoon.
Taft: 95
Delano: 86
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 95 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 92
Wofford Heights: 94
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 94 by the afternoon.
California City: 96
Ridgecrest: 98
Edwards AFB: 97
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 85 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 84
Pine Mountain Club: 80
