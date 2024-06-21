First weekend of summer bringing the heat across Kern County

Happy Friday, Kern County. It's the first full day of summer, and the summer heat isn't wasting any time.

Friday is a warm day across Kern. The warmest spot, as usual, will be in our desert communities. Areas near China Lake will cross into triple digits by late afternoon. High temperatures near Mojave will be in the high 90s. Temperatures in Bakersfield and the valley will be in the upper 90s, around 97 to 98 degrees. The Kern River Valley will be in the mid-90s on Friday, and Lake Isabella's projected high is 95 degrees. Tehachapi and Frazier Park have a beautiful Friday ahead with temperatures in the mid-80s.

The weekend brings the summer heat with a heat advisory in tow. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Valley and Kern River Valley from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Monday as triple digit temperatures are expected. Bakersfield's weekend high temperatures are expected to be 107 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Stay hydrated, keep cool and check in on your neighbors as we approach the next heat wave.

Have a safe and fun weekend, Kern County.

