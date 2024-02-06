Flood watch remains in effect

Kern might have kicked the wind out of Monday, but Tuesday has wet weather in store.

Most of Kern County is under a Flood Watch through the night, ending at 4 a.m.

Possible impacts include creeks and streams rising out of their banks. Additionally, flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Mud and rock slides are possible.

Additional showers and storms are expected to continue through Tuesday, with the rain totals throughout the county ranging between ½”-1”.

With the rain, some areas may expect low visibility.

Mountain communities are looking at potential snow accumulation above 5,000 ft. However, it is not expected to snow on the passes through the night.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

