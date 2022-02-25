Freeze Warning in effect after coldest night of the year

We're coming off of the coldest night of year in Bakersfield!

The temperature fell to 32 degrees early Thursday morning, the only time we've hit freezing so far this winter.

Temperatures were even colder outside of Bakersfield, with upper 20s recorded in parts of the Valley, and teens and even single digit lows in the mountains!

We're going to be stuck with cold nights a bit longer, too.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for the Valley through Saturday morning, and most places in Kern County will fall to or below freezing through this time.

Our afternoon highs are getting better though!

We should break 60 in Bakersfield under sunny skies on Friday, with 70s in sight by next week!

Temperatures will be slower to climb in the mountains, especially where snow is still on the ground.