Friday projected to be warm before a cooldown hits Kern

TGIF y’all!

Our weather pattern is set to see a shift soon, but we’ve got a few more days of warm temperatures before the cooldown comes.

Bakersfield is set to see a high of 95° today, with the valley all feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities are in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Kern River Valley is in the low 90s today, while our deserts will be hovering near 94°.

However, this heat isn’t lasting as long as normal.

Our weather pattern will be getting cooler as a low pressure system moves near California.

We will be getting a taste of fall, just in time for the Kern County Fair to start!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

