Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Friday projected to be warm before a cooldown hits Kern

Just in time for fair!
7 day 9-15-23.
23ABC Weather
7 day 9-15-23.<br/>
7 day 9-15-23.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 08:24:52-04

TGIF y’all!

Our weather pattern is set to see a shift soon, but we’ve got a few more days of warm temperatures before the cooldown comes.

Bakersfield is set to see a high of 95° today, with the valley all feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities are in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Kern River Valley is in the low 90s today, while our deserts will be hovering near 94°.

However, this heat isn’t lasting as long as normal.

Our weather pattern will be getting cooler as a low pressure system moves near California.

We will be getting a taste of fall, just in time for the Kern County Fair to start!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018