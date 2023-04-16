Get ready for a warm and gusty Sunday

Hope everyone enjoyed the little warm-up we had on Saturday, because we are feeling these warmer temperatures repeat themselves today.

Bakersfield is expected to reach a high of 77° today, with much of the other Valley communities feeling close to that number.

The Grapevine communities will be in the mid 60s today.

The Kern River Valley will be reaching highs in the mid 70s, while our deserts will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Something else to track today- gusty winds.

Throughout your Sunday, gusts seem somewhat standard with Eastern Kern getting close to 20 mph and the Valley close to 15 mph.

But winds are picking up as we head towards Sunday night overnight into Monday.

Areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon will be seeing gusts around 40 mph, while other wind prone areas look to be around 25 mph.

After Sunday, we see an upper level trough make its way towards California to bring us a cool down.

Temps start to drop mid week, and rise again as we head towards next weekend.

