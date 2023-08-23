Watch Now
Getting back to calm weather

Our weather will be uneventful for the next week or so
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 20:35:53-04

After several days of active weather across Kern, things are finally calming down.

Tuesday has brought us mostly sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures.

The one downside has been high humidity, but given that temperatures are much cooler than they normally are, it hasn't been much of a factor.

Through the rest of the week temperatures will start to rise, peaking on Thursday.

By Thursday Valley highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, before falling slightly into the weekend.

It's not exactly cool weather, but there are no triple digits in sight!

