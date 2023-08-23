Getting back to calm weather

After several days of active weather across Kern, things are finally calming down.

Tuesday has brought us mostly sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures.

The one downside has been high humidity, but given that temperatures are much cooler than they normally are, it hasn't been much of a factor.

Through the rest of the week temperatures will start to rise, peaking on Thursday.

By Thursday Valley highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, before falling slightly into the weekend.

It's not exactly cool weather, but there are no triple digits in sight!