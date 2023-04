Our weather is getting nicer!

Bakersfield made it up to 65° on Wednesday, a comfortable day with plenty of sunshine.

Still, we're well below our average high of 73­° for this time of year.

Temperatures are still climbing though.

We've got a chance to make it to 70° by Thursday, and should be right around or seasonal average by Friday.

The warm up doesn't stop there, either.

We have a chance to hit 80° by Easter Sunday!

Enjoy the warm, sunny weather!