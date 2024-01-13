Watch Now
Good to be in CA: Arctic air affecting much of the nation

Most of the country is cooling down, but we're warming up here in Kern
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:55:24-05

We're coming off a cold morning here in Kern County, but it's nothing like the cold other parts of the US are dealing with!

Arctic air is spreading into the northern US, resulting in sub-zero temperatures, and helping fuel a massive winter storm.

But while the rest of the country is cooling down, we're actually going to be heating up.

Temperatures in Bakersfield will stay in the 50s tomorrow, but will be near 60 degrees by Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure could send temperatures even higher next week, assuming no fog forms.

Enjoy the mild California weather, becuase it could be much, much worse.

