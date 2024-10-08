Gradual cooldown expected this week

Temperatures are slowly trending in the right direction.

Bakersfield managed to avoid triple digits over the weekend, with highs of 99° both days.

Monday was just under 100° too with a high of 98°.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, and should hit lower 90s by Friday.

Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler by the weekend, as an upper level trough moves in.

This will take highs back into the low to mid 80s, which is near average for this time of year!

Outside of Kern County, all eyes are on Hurricane Milton.

Milton has intensified at an incredible rate, and has gone from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in less than 24 hours.

Milton is forecast to weaken a bit before making landfall in western Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday, but it likely won't make much of a difference, and devastating wind and storm surge are still expected.

