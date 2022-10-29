Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures

Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side.

Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday.

Lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s in the Valley.

The Kern River Valley is a bit warmer with Saturday reaching 74° and Sunday reaching 78°.

Our Grapevine communities can expect a Saturday in the mid to low 60s and a Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

And for our desert communities- mid to upper 70s for the whole weekend.

Enjoy these comfortable temperatures, for a cool down is coming our way next week: along with rain chances and even the slightest chance for snow in our mountain communities.

