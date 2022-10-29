Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Halloweekend kicks off with comfortable temperatures

Perfect pumpkin patch weather!
7 day 10-29-22
23ABC Weather
7 day 10-29-22<br/>
7 day 10-29-22
Posted at 10:33 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 13:33:38-04

Kern County is in store for a comfortable Halloween weekend, so if you are heading out to a pumpkin patch, corn maze, or costume party- the weather is most likely on your side.

Bakersfield is seeing highs of 72° on Saturday and 74° on Sunday.

Lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s in the Valley.

The Kern River Valley is a bit warmer with Saturday reaching 74° and Sunday reaching 78°.

Our Grapevine communities can expect a Saturday in the mid to low 60s and a Sunday in the mid to upper 60s.

And for our desert communities- mid to upper 70s for the whole weekend.

Enjoy these comfortable temperatures, for a cool down is coming our way next week: along with rain chances and even the slightest chance for snow in our mountain communities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018