TGIF Kern County Skies will slowly clear out today although some light morning snow showers will be possible in the Tehachapi Mountains. Some mountain showers will be possible on the Sierra Nevada on Saturday otherwise the weekend looks to be dry with cool temperatures. The next system will impact our area Monday night through Wednesday. Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the low forties. Stay safe and prepare for more rain next week.
Happy Friday everyone we have a perfect weekend ahead with skies clearing up
Dry conditions begin today but will be short lived as we are seeing rain return to California next week.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 08:56:08-04
