Happy Humpday Friends we have a warm and cloudy day ahead with a small chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone

A chance of rain still remains for us here in Kern County as an area of Low-Pressure South of us continues to hang out.

This will bring a 10%-20% of rain for mountain areas as well as deserts for most of this week and into the weekend.

This system will move Eastward by late weekend and then we will finally see our forecast highs come down closer to seasonal average.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 88 degrees. Down three degrees from yesterday.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and Air Quality on the border of "Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.