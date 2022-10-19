Watch Now
Happy Humpday Kern County prepare for a quick warmup this week with numbers nearing 90 degrees

We have an area of High Pressure moving Westward bringing our daily highs up by 7 to 10 degrees. Luckily this will be short lived. Our forecast high today is 88 degrees.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 08:46:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone we have a warm day ahead.

An area of High Pressure is moving over Southern California bringing a short-lived bump in temperatures.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 88 degrees, but tomorrow is promising to be the warmest.

On average we should be seeing numbers closer to 79 degrees.

Once the weekend hits we will see a huge drop in temperatures all thanks to an area of Low Pressure moving in from the North.

Today expect partly cloudy conditions, light winds coming in from the East, and Air Quality in the " Moderate" Zone.

As always stay safe, stay hydrated, and get those Fall/Winter clothes ready to wear.

