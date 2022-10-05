Watch Now
Happy Humpday Kern County temperatures begin to move up today with highs in the nineties.

An area of high pressure is hanging around keeping temperatures on the hot side.
Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Wednesday, October 5th brought to you by 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 10:29:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Everyone

Get ready for a hot day ahead with temperatures well above our seasonal average.

Our forecast High today for Bakersfield is 92 degrees.

An area of High Pressure is parked off of the coast keeping things warm and dry.

These conditions will be sticking around into the weekend.

A cool off begins Monday with temperatures falling into the eighties.

Today enjoy clear skies and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

