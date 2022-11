BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Wednesday everyone it's been a perfect Fall week.

Changes are on the way starting tomorrow as rain moves our way.

An area of Low Pressure is pushing two systems into Southern California hoping to bring a quarter inch of rain.

Strong winds and cooler conditions will be present as well.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 62 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and dry conditions.

As always stay safe and stay warm.