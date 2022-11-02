Happy Humpday prepare for a cold wet day ahead as we are in our second day of our first storm of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Humpday Kern County we have another wet evening ahead.

The rain continues as Low Pressure moves Eastward.

Yesterday we picked up .17 inches of rain as well as 2 feet of snow in mountain areas.

A Wind Advisory is still in affect due to expire tomorrow am.

Do expect wind gusts upwards of 45mph in high wind prone areas.

Today's Forecast High for Bakersfield is 58 degrees

Cold conditions will remain through the week.

Our Air Quality is sitting in the "Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm


