Happy Monday a warming trend begins today bringing a warm week ahead

High pressure sliding in brining temperatures well into the seventies.
23ABC
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 08:59:52-04
Happy Monday, critical fire weather conditions will continue in the Kern County mountains through this evening. 

Temperatures today will begin warming and will be 4-5 degrees higher than yesterday. 

By Thursday, temperatures will be a few degrees above normal for this time of year. 

Dry conditions will prevail through the week, but by the weekend a low chance of rain is possible in the Sierra Crest.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 76 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

