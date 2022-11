BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone back to the grind we go.

We have a perfect holiday week ahead with a warmup on the way.

An area of High Pressure will move in mid-week bringing our numbers into the seventies.

FREEZE WARNING IN AFFECT due to expire at 8am today.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and dry conditions.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 63 degrees.

As always stay warm and stay safe.