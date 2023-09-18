Happy Monday everyone cooler conditions continue as we move through this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County, water vapor imagery this morning shows our low pressure center off the central CA coastline spinning and dropping southward.

Expect temperatures to continue their downward trend today as this area of low pressure pushes further southward and eventually on shore.

Another, deeper low pressure system will drop southward from the Pacific Northwest by the end of the week which will bring gusty winds to our usual notably gusty locations through the Mojave Desert and surrounding slopes and cooler temperatures.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great Monday.

