Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday everyone get ready for cooler weather and even a chance of rain

Low pressure moving in sinking South just far enough for Central California to benefit.
bg 7 day 11-6-23.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 11-6-23.png
bg mnt 7 day 11-6-23.png
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 08:56:36-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A cooling trend is expected today through Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will rise Sunday into next Monday.

Precipitation is moving slowly through our area today through tomorrow before drying out with snow expected in the Sierra.

There is a 50 percent chance or higher of at least 4 inches of snow above 8,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada down to Madera County.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and get ready for cooler weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018