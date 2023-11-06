Happy Monday everyone get ready for cooler weather and even a chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A cooling trend is expected today through Wednesday.

By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be around five degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will rise Sunday into next Monday.

Precipitation is moving slowly through our area today through tomorrow before drying out with snow expected in the Sierra.

There is a 50 percent chance or higher of at least 4 inches of snow above 8,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada down to Madera County.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 75 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

Stay safe and get ready for cooler weather.

