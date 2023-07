BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Warm afternoon highs continue today, but not quite as hot as last week.

A gradual cooling trend will occur through the week over Central California as high pressure aloft flattens.

Afternoon highs by next weekend may even be a degree or two below average.

Dry weather is forecast into the foreseeable future.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 106 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.