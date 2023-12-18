Happy Monday, get ready for a wet week ahead with two systems moving into the region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, we have a series of atmospheric disturbances that will impact Central California this week, resulting in periods of rain and high elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Dry weather will return to the service area this weekend.

Temperatures will slowly and gradually decrease this week.

High temperatures this weekend will be near normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 73 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay dry and have a great day.

