Happy Monday Kern County, a warming trend begins today bringing us temps in the eighties.

High pressure moving in bringing clear conditions and warmer temps to the region.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 09:12:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, lingering precipitation associated with an exiting storm system will end early this morning.

An Eastern Pacific ridge of high pressure will approach the west coast of the United States this afternoon.

This ridge of high pressure will make landfall tonight.

The ridge of high pressure will progress eastward Tuesday and Wednesday.

A warming trend is anticipated today through Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be six to eight degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

