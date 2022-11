BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County back to the grind we go.

It's going to be a pleasant Fall week with temperatures a few degrees below average.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the low 40's

Expect clear skies and light winds coming in from the East.

Also, dry conditions with low humidity.

Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay warm.