Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a wet few days ahead

We have a strong storm moving our way beginning today lasting through Wednesday brining measurable rain.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 09:04:25-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Everyone get ready for some wet weather.

We have a strong cold front moving our way bringing at 70% chance of rain today.

A 90% chance of rain tomorrow and a 60% chance on Wednesday.

This could bring us a full inch of rain by Wednesday.

Expect snow levels to fall as low as 4500 ft.

There is a chance for Thunderstorms as well and strong winds in high wind prone areas.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 62 degrees.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN AFFECT due to expire Wednesday am.

As always stay safe stay warm and stay hydrated.

