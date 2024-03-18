Watch Now
Happy Monday, we are beginning the week with temperatures well above average

High pressure moving in continuing to bring warm temps to the region.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 09:10:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County.

An upper level area of low pressure will be located over the Desert Southwest today and Tuesday.

Farther north, an anticyclone aloft will be located over the Northern California today and Tuesday.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out each afternoon and evening today and Tuesday over the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains and desert.

High temperatures both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon will be about ten degrees above their typical values for the latter half of March.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warmth.

