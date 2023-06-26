Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Monday we have a few days ahead of temps below average before the first heat wave of the season

Low pressure keeping conditions on the cool side until Thursday when high pressure moves in and spikes our temps.
BG 7 DAY 6-26-2023.PNG
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 6-26-2023.PNG
BG MNT 7 DAY 6-26-2023.PNG
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:45:11-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, this afternoon high temperatures remain below normal for late June today.

That will quickly change this week as a heat wave arrives to the region due to high pressure aloft.

Afternoon high temperatures Friday will be about 10 degrees above normal, with even hotter highs over the weekend.

Dangerous heat could extend beyond the weekend into next week.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 88 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018