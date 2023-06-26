Happy Monday we have a few days ahead of temps below average before the first heat wave of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday, this afternoon high temperatures remain below normal for late June today.

That will quickly change this week as a heat wave arrives to the region due to high pressure aloft.

Afternoon high temperatures Friday will be about 10 degrees above normal, with even hotter highs over the weekend.

Dangerous heat could extend beyond the weekend into next week.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 88 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

