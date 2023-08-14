Watch Now
We have elevated humidity this week and a heat advisory in effect

Tropical storm Eugene kicking some moisture our way bringing a small chance of rain for mountain areas.
Happy Monday! Easterly flow continues to bring an influx of moisture associated with the remnants of Eugene. This will allow for instability and a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Mojave Desert and Sierra Nevada this afternoon, lasting through the evening.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday! Easterly flow continues to bring an influx of moisture associated with the remnants of Eugene.

This will allow for instability and a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Mojave Desert and Sierra Nevada this afternoon, lasting through the evening.

A warming trend is forecast to commence starting this afternoon, bringing afternoon highs 10 degrees above average across Central California by the middle of the week

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 105 degrees with lows in the mid-seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

