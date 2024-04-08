Watch Now
Happy Solar Eclipse Day, I hope you have your glasses ready as we have a clear day ahead for viewing

A warming trend begins today as high pressure builds followed by rain chances this coming weekend.
4-8.png
4-8.png
mnt 4-8.png
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 09:27:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The upper trough that brought windy conditions to the Kern County Desert Slopes yesterday into early this morning will continue to drop into Northwestern Mexico throughout the day.

A ridge from the Pacific will build into Central California starting this afternoon.

This afternoon features temperatures flirting with the 70 degree mark with fair skies.

Our forecast high today is 69 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe, enjoy the eclipse and have a great day.

